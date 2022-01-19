Economic recovery broadened in Q3; durability remains elusive: Icra

"Following the re-imposition of state-wise restrictions to curb the third wave of covid-19, the early data for January 2022 is expectedly weak; the daily average generation of the GST e-way bills dipped to 2.1 million during January 1-16, 2022 from 2.3 million in December 2021. After a YoY growth in December 2021, the sales of petrol and diesel of state refiners slipped back to a contraction in the first half of January 2022. Moreover, the YoY growth in electricity demand eased to 1.9% during January 1-16, 2022 from 2.8% in December 2021," she added.