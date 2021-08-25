Economic recovery on track, but progress slows down

The external sector got a boost from improving trade momentum, with three indicators in the segment above their five-year trend. Aided by recovering global growth as well as a weak month for the rupee, India’s exports climbed to a record $35.4 billion in July—a two-year growth of 16%. Both exports and imports were lifted somewhat by rising crude oil prices. Exports in labour-intensive sectors also posted growth—only the second time since October 2019, indicating that some parts of the labour market could be healing. The rupee’s decline (1.3%) was in line with trends from other emerging markets (EMs), which faced uncertainty over the US Federal Reserve’s policy moves.