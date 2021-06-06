Unemployment needs to be tackled urgently and growth is the only way

The labour force participation rate (LFPR) is a measure of the proportion of a country’s working-age population that is actively engaged in the labour market. It is calculated by expressing the number of persons in the labour force as a percentage of the working-age population. LFPR dropped to 35.69% and 40.61% in the week ended 30 May for urban and rural India, respectively, from 37% and 42.33% in the week ended 16 May. Declining LFPR is indicative of the fact that individuals are withdrawing from the labour market and not looking for jobs. This can be worrisome for an economy.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}