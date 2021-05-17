Economic scars may outlive lockdowns

“The pattern of last year’s GDP trajectory was different; it was a sharp fall due to the very strong national lockdown and then a reasonably strong recovery. But this time, uncertainties are very large, the pandemic is still there, we don’t know much about the new variants, and one doesn’t know if it’s a peak or a plateau for a while," said Shankar Acharya, a former chief economic adviser to the government.

