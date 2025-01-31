What Economic Survey 2024-25 says on 7 challenges facing the government

Every year, a day before the Union Budget, the government of the day comes out with the Economic Survey, which is both a report card of the Indian economy and a document of thoughts and ideas for the future. The 482-page Economic Survey for 2024-25, released on Friday, paints a picture of an economy that has significant untapped potential, but is also confronted with challenges as it tries to unlock that potential. The challenges are both internal and external. Here are seven of those challenges, and what the latest Economic Survey, lead authored by Chief Economic Advisor V. Anantha Nageswaran, says about them.