Business News/ Economy / Economic Survey 2024: 7.85 million non-farm jobs needed annually till 2030; over 7% fall in unemployment rate

Economic Survey 2024: 7.85 million non-farm jobs needed annually till 2030; over 7% fall in unemployment rate

Written By Alka Jain

According to the Economic Survey, Indian economy must create 7.85 million non-farm jobs annually until 2030, while youth unemployment rate dropped to 10% from 17.8% during 2017-18 to 2022-23.

Economic Survey shows an increase in youth participation in the labour force, with 7.85 million jobs needed annually.

The first Economic Survey tabled by the Modi Government 3.0 revealed that the Indian economy needs to add 7.85 million employment opportunities annually in the non-farm sector until 2030.

In addition, the survey suggested that the youth unemployment rate has decreased from 17.8% in 2017-18 to 10% in 2022-23, accompanied by a rise in youth participation in the labour force.

(Please check back for more updates)

