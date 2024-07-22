Economic Survey 2024: 7.85 million non-farm jobs needed annually till 2030; over 7% fall in unemployment rate
22 Jul 2024, 01:29 PM IST
Written By Alka Jain
According to the Economic Survey, Indian economy must create 7.85 million non-farm jobs annually until 2030, while youth unemployment rate dropped to 10% from 17.8% during 2017-18 to 2022-23.
The first Economic Survey tabled by the Modi Government 3.0 revealed that the Indian economy needs to add 7.85 million employment opportunities annually in the non-farm sector until 2030.
In addition, the survey suggested that the youth unemployment rate has decreased from 17.8% in 2017-18 to 10% in 2022-23, accompanied by a rise in youth participation in the labour force.
