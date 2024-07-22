According to the Economic Survey, Indian economy must create 7.85 million non-farm jobs annually until 2030, while youth unemployment rate dropped to 10% from 17.8% during 2017-18 to 2022-23.

The first Economic Survey tabled by the Modi Government 3.0 revealed that the Indian economy needs to add 7.85 million employment opportunities annually in the non-farm sector until 2030.

In addition, the survey suggested that the youth unemployment rate has decreased from 17.8% in 2017-18 to 10% in 2022-23, accompanied by a rise in youth participation in the labour force.

