Economic Survey: Five key areas to focus on for India’s path to Viksit Bharat 2047

  • The Economic Survey outlines India’s strategy for addressing global and domestic challenges, emphasizing effective reforms and inclusive growth to achieve the goal of Viksit Bharat by 2047

Rhik Kundu, Rituraj Baruah
Published22 Jul 2024, 04:58 PM IST
Chief Economic Adviser V. Anantha Nageswaran said India is the fifth largest economy in the world and is on course to become the third largest in a few years. (Photo: Reuters)
Chief Economic Adviser V. Anantha Nageswaran said India is the fifth largest economy in the world and is on course to become the third largest in a few years. (Photo: Reuters)

With an ambitious goal of becoming a developed nation by 2047, India faces a complex landscape of global and domestic challenges. The Economic Survey has 2023-24 outlined these hurdles, emphasizing the need for strategic manoeuvring to ensure supply security, balance energy needs with economic and environmental goals, and address emerging technological impacts.

Medium-term challenges

The Survey has identified several critical factors hindering India’s medium-term economic growth. These include increasing geo-economic fragmentation, which has led to resource nationalism and a trade-off between operational efficiency and resilience. It highlighted how this trend has altered the landscape, with nations now focusing more on building supply buffers rather than maximizing efficiency.

More here | Economic Survey 2024 Live Updates: India’s economic growth projected at 6.5-7%

Climate change also poses significant challenges. The integration of climate strategies into national development impacts not just environmental protection but also socio-economic stability, public health, and financial systems. Policymakers must navigate the complex balance between energy security, economic development, and the transition to greener energy sources.

Technology, particularly advancements like Artificial Intelligence (AI), is becoming a crucial strategic differentiator. The Survey noted that while technology boosts productivity, it also risks labour market disruptions and income inequality. The broader social impacts and potential shifts in income distribution between capital and labour are areas of concern.

Policy space and reform focus

To overcome these challenges, the survey emphasized several policy focus areas, while acknowledging the constrained policy space available to countries facing global economic crises. This constraint calls for careful consideration of trade-offs in policy decisions, it added. 

And this | Economic Survey: India seeks China FDI to boost electronics exports globally

The effective implementation of previous reforms is crucial, requiring the government to work closely with state governments, the private sector, and civil society to ensure that structural changes lead to sustainable and inclusive growth, the Survey highlighted.

It indicated that India has the potential to maintain a growth rate of over 7% by continuing to build on past reforms. To achieve this, several key areas need attention. 

First, addressing skill gaps and ensuring job creation in key sectors are essential for generating productive employment. Enhancing the agriculture sector's potential and improving its growth prospects will also play a significant role. Supporting micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) by simplifying compliance requirements and resolving financing challenges is crucial for economic stability. 

Additionally, focusing on the health of India’s youth and managing the transition to a greener economy are important for long-term progress. Strengthening the corporate bond market and tackling economic inequality are other critical areas for policy focus.

Employment dynamics

The survey highlighted the importance of creating productive jobs as crucial for growth and inclusion. India's workforce, estimated at nearly 565 million, is predominantly employed in agriculture, with significant contributions from manufacturing, services, and construction sectors. While the services sector remains a major job creator, construction has gained prominence due to government infrastructure initiatives. However, the informal and low-paid nature of construction jobs poses a challenge, necessitating better employment avenues for those transitioning from agriculture.

Also read | Economic Survey 2024: India’s green mobility goals face complex challenges

The Economic Survey commended India's resilience over the past decade amid global crises, attributing this strength to robust institutions. As the new government continues its work towards Viksit Bharat 2047, the Survey emphasized that progress will be a collective effort, requiring active participation from all citizens.

First Published:22 Jul 2024, 04:58 PM IST
Economic Survey: Five key areas to focus on for India's path to Viksit Bharat 2047

