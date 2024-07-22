Economic Survey 2024: Farmers should move to high-value agriculture to increase income

  • The growing significance of allied sectors such as animal husbandry, dairying and fisheries in enhancing farmers’ income suggests that greater emphasis should be placed on tapping into the potential of these activities to boost farmers’ incomes, says the Economic Survey 2024

Dhirendra Kumar
Published22 Jul 2024, 03:12 PM IST
The agriculture sector, which has grown at an average rate of 4.18% over the last five years, remains critical for the economy’s growth.
The Economic Survey 2024 on Monday said smallholder farmers cannot increase their income by producing rice, wheat, millets, pulses or oilseeds. They should move to high-value agriculture like fruits and vegetables, fisheries, poultry and dairy farming, it added.

It said the growing significance of allied sectors such as animal husbandry, dairying, and fisheries in enhancing farmers’ income suggests that greater emphasis should be placed on tapping into the potential of these activities to boost farmers’ incomes.

The Survey 2024, presented by Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, emphasized the need to enhance investment in technology, improve production methods, develop marketing infrastructure and reduce post-harvest losses to foster growth in this vital sector.

In 2022-23, India's food grain production hit an all-time high of 329.7 million tonnes, and oilseed production reached 41.4 million tonnes.

In 2023-24, food grain production was slightly lower at 328.8 million tonnes, primarily because of poor and delayed monsoon. The production of other crops, such as Shree Anna or nutri cereals and oilseeds, increased marginally.

The Economic Survey suggested that promoting Farmer Producer Organizations, e-National Agriculture Market (e-NAM) and allowing cooperatives to participate in agri-marketing could lead to better price discovery.

e-NAM refers to a pan-India electronic trading portal that networks the existing Agricultural Produce and Livestock Market Committees (APMCs) to create a unified national market for agricultural commodities.

The Economic Survey is an annual report or comprehensive review of the Indian economy during the fiscal year ended. It is prepared by the economics division of the finance ministry's department of economic affairs under the guidance of the India's chief economic advisor (CEA).

First Published:22 Jul 2024, 03:12 PM IST
