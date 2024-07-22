Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Economy / Economic Survey 2024: Farmers should move to high-value agriculture to increase income

Economic Survey 2024: Farmers should move to high-value agriculture to increase income

Dhirendra Kumar

  • The growing significance of allied sectors such as animal husbandry, dairying and fisheries in enhancing farmers’ income suggests that greater emphasis should be placed on tapping into the potential of these activities to boost farmers’ incomes, says the Economic Survey 2024

The agriculture sector, which has grown at an average rate of 4.18% over the last five years, remains critical for the economy’s growth.

NEW DELHI:The Economic Survey 2024 on Monday said smallholder farmers cannot increase their income by producing rice, wheat, millets, pulses or oilseeds. They should move to high-value agriculture like fruits and vegetables, fisheries, poultry and dairy farming, it added.

It said the growing significance of allied sectors such as animal husbandry, dairying, and fisheries in enhancing farmers’ income suggests that greater emphasis should be placed on tapping into the potential of these activities to boost farmers’ incomes.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes!

Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates
Instant Apply

Also Read: Economic Survey 2024 Live Updates: CEA Nageswaran advices more FDI from China to boost India's exports

The agriculture sector, which has grown at an average rate of 4.18% over the last five years, remains critical for the economy’s growth.

The Survey 2024, presented by Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, emphasized the need to enhance investment in technology, improve production methods, develop marketing infrastructure and reduce post-harvest losses to foster growth in this vital sector.

In 2022-23, India's food grain production hit an all-time high of 329.7 million tonnes, and oilseed production reached 41.4 million tonnes.

In 2023-24, food grain production was slightly lower at 328.8 million tonnes, primarily because of poor and delayed monsoon. The production of other crops, such as Shree Anna or nutri cereals and oilseeds, increased marginally.

Also Read: Economic Survey 2024: Indian economy grows over 7% for a 3rd consecutive year; 10 key highlights

The Economic Survey suggested that promoting Farmer Producer Organizations, e-National Agriculture Market (e-NAM) and allowing cooperatives to participate in agri-marketing could lead to better price discovery.

e-NAM refers to a pan-India electronic trading portal that networks the existing Agricultural Produce and Livestock Market Committees (APMCs) to create a unified national market for agricultural commodities.

The Economic Survey is an annual report or comprehensive review of the Indian economy during the fiscal year ended. It is prepared by the economics division of the finance ministry's department of economic affairs under the guidance of the India's chief economic advisor (CEA).

Also Read: Tax reforms: India’s agricultural income exemption needs a rejig

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

Calculate Tax
ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Dhirendra Kumar

A career journalist well-versed in the intricate realms of policy matters concerning commerce and trade, consumer affairs, and textiles, With a keen eye for detail and a deep understanding of the complexities of these sectors, I strive to deliver comprehensive and informative coverage that sheds light on key issues, trends, and developments.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.