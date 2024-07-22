Economic Survey 2024: Govt warns about adverse impact of AI on job market; ‘huge pall of uncertainty as to…’

Indian government has warned about the negative impact of artificial intelligence on the labour market, saying that the new age technology will impact workers of all skill levels, while also creating barriers and hurdles to sustained high growth rates for the country in the coming years and decades.

While touching on the question of artificial intelligence, the economic survey stated, "The advent of Artificial Intelligence casts a huge pall of uncertainty as to its impact on workers across all skill levels – low, semi and high. These will create barriers and hurdles to sustained high growth rates for India in the coming years and decades. Overcoming these requires a grand alliance of union and state governments and the private sector."

The Economic Survey also notes that, with artificial intelligence impacting several areas of economic activity, the labour market will need to adapt and steer technological choices towards collective welfare.