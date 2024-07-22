Economic Survey 2024: Govt warns about adverse impact of AI on job market; ‘huge pall of uncertainty as to…’

Indian government cautions about the negative effects of AI on job market, emphasizing the need for collaboration among stakeholders to maintain high growth rates.

Aman Gupta
Updated22 Jul 2024, 02:42 PM IST
Not all the digital (Automation and Artificial Intelligence) jobs have to reside within IT firms. Software engineers with such skills are increasingly choosing to work at tech start-ups. Photo: Bloomberg
Not all the digital (Automation and Artificial Intelligence) jobs have to reside within IT firms. Software engineers with such skills are increasingly choosing to work at tech start-ups. Photo: Bloomberg

Indian government has warned about the negative impact of artificial intelligence on the labour market, saying that the new age technology will impact workers of all skill levels, while also creating barriers and hurdles to sustained high growth rates for the country in the coming years and decades.

Also Read | Economic Survey 2024 Live Updates: India’s economic growth projected at 6.5-7%

While touching on the question of artificial intelligence, the economic survey stated, "The advent of Artificial Intelligence casts a huge pall of uncertainty as to its impact on workers across all skill levels – low, semi and high. These will create barriers and hurdles to sustained high growth rates for India in the coming years and decades. Overcoming these requires a grand alliance of union and state governments and the private sector."

The Economic Survey also notes that, with artificial intelligence impacting several areas of economic activity, the labour market will need to adapt and steer technological choices towards collective welfare.

Impact of AI on services sector:

The study states that AI is likely to limit growth opportunities for business services, which could pose a major challenge to job creation and the long-term sustainability of India's services sector. It states well-functioning cities are needed for the growth of services, especially those with more global market potential.

 

 

 

 

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
First Published:22 Jul 2024, 02:42 PM IST
HomeEconomyEconomic Survey 2024: Govt warns about adverse impact of AI on job market; ‘huge pall of uncertainty as to…’

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bharat Electronics

    311.85
    02:43 PM | 22 JUL 2024
    5.55 (1.81%)

    Tata Steel

    160.30
    02:43 PM | 22 JUL 2024
    2.55 (1.62%)

    Wipro

    507.00
    02:43 PM | 22 JUL 2024
    -50.25 (-9.02%)

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation

    309.50
    02:43 PM | 22 JUL 2024
    5.7 (1.88%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Great Eastern Shipping Company

    1,415.00
    02:42 PM | 22 JUL 2024
    118.8 (9.17%)

    Indian Hotels Company

    623.85
    02:41 PM | 22 JUL 2024
    46.6 (8.07%)

    Fertilizers & Chemicals Travan

    1,089.00
    02:41 PM | 22 JUL 2024
    72 (7.08%)

    NBCC India

    183.45
    02:41 PM | 22 JUL 2024
    11.65 (6.78%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      75,510.00293.00
      Chennai
      75,657.000.00
      Delhi
      75,217.00732.00
      Kolkata
      75,144.00659.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.98/L0.23
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Economy

      More From Popular in Economy
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue