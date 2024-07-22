Indian government cautions about the negative effects of AI on job market, emphasizing the need for collaboration among stakeholders to maintain high growth rates.

Indian government has warned about the negative impact of artificial intelligence on the labour market, saying that the new age technology will impact workers of all skill levels, while also creating barriers and hurdles to sustained high growth rates for the country in the coming years and decades.

While touching on the question of artificial intelligence, the economic survey stated, "The advent of Artificial Intelligence casts a huge pall of uncertainty as to its impact on workers across all skill levels – low, semi and high. These will create barriers and hurdles to sustained high growth rates for India in the coming years and decades. Overcoming these requires a grand alliance of union and state governments and the private sector."

The Economic Survey also notes that, with artificial intelligence impacting several areas of economic activity, the labour market will need to adapt and steer technological choices towards collective welfare.

Impact of AI on services sector: The study states that AI is likely to limit growth opportunities for business services, which could pose a major challenge to job creation and the long-term sustainability of India's services sector. It states well-functioning cities are needed for the growth of services, especially those with more global market potential.

