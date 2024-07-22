Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Economy / Economic Survey 2024: Govt warns about adverse impact of AI on job market; ‘huge pall of uncertainty as to…’

Economic Survey 2024: Govt warns about adverse impact of AI on job market; ‘huge pall of uncertainty as to…’

Aman Gupta

Indian government cautions about the negative effects of AI on job market, emphasizing the need for collaboration among stakeholders to maintain high growth rates.

Not all the digital (Automation and Artificial Intelligence) jobs have to reside within IT firms. Software engineers with such skills are increasingly choosing to work at tech start-ups. Photo: Bloomberg

Indian government has warned about the negative impact of artificial intelligence on the labour market, saying that the new age technology will impact workers of all skill levels, while also creating barriers and hurdles to sustained high growth rates for the country in the coming years and decades.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes!

Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates
Instant Apply

While touching on the question of artificial intelligence, the economic survey stated, "The advent of Artificial Intelligence casts a huge pall of uncertainty as to its impact on workers across all skill levels – low, semi and high. These will create barriers and hurdles to sustained high growth rates for India in the coming years and decades. Overcoming these requires a grand alliance of union and state governments and the private sector."

The Economic Survey also notes that, with artificial intelligence impacting several areas of economic activity, the labour market will need to adapt and steer technological choices towards collective welfare.

Impact of AI on services sector:

The study states that AI is likely to limit growth opportunities for business services, which could pose a major challenge to job creation and the long-term sustainability of India's services sector. It states well-functioning cities are needed for the growth of services, especially those with more global market potential.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.