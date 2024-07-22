Economic Survey 2024: Here are 6 key focus areas from PM Modi’s ’Amrit Kaal’ growth strategy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday that the Budget for 2024-25 is a crucial component of the 'Amrit Kaal,' as it will establish a solid groundwork for realizing the vision of a developed India by 2047. PM Modi also called on political parties to transcend party politics for the next four and a half years.

“It is a matter of pride that after 60 years, a government has come to power for the third time and will present the first Budget for the third time...I have been giving guarantees to the people of the country and our mission is to bring this to the ground. This Budget is important budget for Amrit Kaal. Today's budget will decide the direction for the next 5 years of our term. This budget will also become a strong foundation of our dream of ‘Viksit Bharat’," PM Modi said.

Here are the six areas highlighted by the Economic Survey that need to be addressed for driving growth - Boost in private investments: The survey highlighted the importance of boosting private sector investment to drive economic growth.

Focus on MSMEs: The Economic Survey emphasizes the strategic importance of prioritizing the growth and expansion of India's Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises.

Agriculture sector: The survey highlighted that the government intends to increasingly prioritize agriculture as a key driver of growth by addressing and removing current policy obstacles.

Financing of green transition: The document stated that securing financing for India's green transition is crucial for both sustainable development and environmental protection.

Also Read | Economic Survey 2024 raises concerns over rising trend of speculation in stock market

Addressing education-employment gap: The survey highlighted that closing the gap between education and employment is crucial.