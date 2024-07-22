Economic Survey 2024 highlights need for corporations to boost hiring and compensation

Pranati Deva
Published22 Jul 2024, 03:31 PM IST
The Economic Survey 2024 has underscored the importance of corporations stepping up their hiring practices and increasing worker compensation. It argues that doing so is in their best interest to sustain demand and drive economic growth.

"Although corporate profits have grown significantly, hiring and compensation have not kept pace, highlighting a gap that needs to be addressed," the survey stated. This discrepancy has raised concerns about the sustainability of the current economic growth trajectory.

Despite tax cuts aimed at boosting capital formation, the corporate sector's response has been mixed, noted the survey. Private sector investment in machinery, equipment, and intellectual property products grew cumulatively by only 35 percent over the four years to FY23. In contrast, investment in dwellings, other buildings, and structures increased by 105 percent. The survey pointed out that this imbalance hinders efforts to raise the manufacturing share of GDP and improve competitiveness.

It also highlighted positive trends in employment. The annual unemployment rate for individuals aged 15 and above has been on a downward trend since the COVID-19 pandemic. The youth unemployment rate dropped from 17.8 percent in 2017-18 to 10 percent in 2022-23, with increased youth participation in the labor force.

However, the survey emphasised the need for the Indian economy to generate approximately 78.51 lakh jobs annually in the non-farm sector to meet growing demand and population growth. Currently, India's workforce is nearly 56.5 crore, with more than 45 percent employed in agriculture, 11.4 percent in manufacturing, 28.9 percent in services, and 13.0 percent in construction.

Notably, India's female labor force participation has been rising over the past six years, and the unemployment rate has declined to 3.2 percent in FY23.

The survey further reiterated that job creation primarily occurs in the private sector. Additionally, many issues influencing economic growth, job creation, and productivity fall under the purview of state governments. Therefore, India needs a tripartite compact involving the private sector, state governments, and the central government to fulfill the higher and rising aspirations of its citizens and achieve the goal of Viksit Bharat by 2047.

In terms of financial performance, it pointed out that the corporate sector has experienced unprecedented growth. An analysis of over 33,000 companies revealed that their profit before taxes nearly quadrupled between FY20 and FY23. Moreover, the corporate profits-to-GDP ratio reached a 15-year high in FY24, as highlighted by recent newspaper headlines.

The Economic Survey 2024 calls for a balanced approach where corporations not only reap financial benefits but also contribute to the broader economic fabric by enhancing hiring and worker compensation. This strategy is essential for sustaining demand and driving long-term economic growth. With coordinated efforts between the private sector and state governments, India can meet its employment challenges and move towards a more prosperous future.

First Published:22 Jul 2024, 03:31 PM IST
      Calculate Tax
