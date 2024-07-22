Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tabled the Economic Survey document in Parliament on Monday, July 22. The survey highlighted the resilience of the Indian economy despite global headwinds. "India’s real GDP grew by 8.2 per cent in FY24, posting growth of over 7 per cent for a third consecutive year, driven by stable consumption demand and steadily improving investment demand," said the survey. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Here are the five key highlights of the Indian economy's annual report:

1. Resilient Indian economy The Indian economy stood strong amid global challenges. The economy grew over 7 per cent for a third consecutive year, driven by stable consumption demand and steadily improving investment demand.

Gross value added (GVA) at 2011-12 prices grew by 7.2 per cent in FY24, with growth remaining broad-based. Net taxes at constant (2011-12) prices grew by 19.1 per cent in FY24, aided by reasonably strong tax growth, both at the centre and state levels and rationalisation of subsidy expenditure. This led to the difference between GDP and GVA growth in FY24, according to the survey.

India's CAD (current account deficit) for the last financial year stood at 0.7 per cent of the GDP during FY24, an improvement from the deficit of 2.0 per cent of GDP in FY23.

The focus on maintaining macroeconomic stability ensured that external challenges had minimal impact on India’s economy, said the survey. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The fiscal balances of the general government have improved progressively despite expansionary public investment. Tax compliance gains driven by procedural reforms, expenditure restraint, and increasing digitisation helped India achieve this fine balance, according to the survey.

The survey expects healthier corporate and bank balance sheets will further strengthen private investment. Prospects for continued strong growth in FY25 beyond look good, subject to geopolitical, financial market and climatic risks.

2. Stable banking sector The survey underscored that India’s banking and financial sectors displayed a stellar performance in FY24. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Double-digit and broad-based growth in bank credit, gross and net non-performing assets at multi-year lows, and improvement in bank asset quality highlight the government’s commitment to a healthy and stable banking sector," said the survey.

According to the survey, primary capital markets facilitated capital formation of ₹10.9 lakh crore during FY24 (approximately 29 per cent of the gross fixed capital formation of private and public corporates during FY23). The market capitalisation of the Indian stock market has seen a remarkable surge, with the market capitalisation to GDP ratio being the fifth largest in the world.

3. core inflation falls significantly According to the survey, the government’s timely policy interventions and the Reserve Bank of India’s price stability measures helped maintain retail inflation at 5.4 per cent - the lowest level since the pandemic, driven by a fall in core inflation - both goods and services. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Core services inflation eased to a nine-year low in FY24; at the same time, core goods inflation also declined to a four-year low.

4. Food inflation a concern The survey highlighted that food inflation has been a global concern over the past two years. Due to extreme weather events, depleted reservoirs, and crop damage, India's agriculture sector faced challenges, giving rise to food inflation.

According to the survey, food inflation stood at 6.6 per cent in FY23 and increased to 7.5 per cent in FY24. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

5. Short-term outlook for inflation is positive The survey expects inflation to come down in the short term due to normal monsoon and the absence of external policy shocks.

"The RBI projects inflation to fall to 4.5 per cent in FY25 and 4.1 per cent in FY26, assuming normal monsoon and no external or policy shocks. Similarly, the IMF forecasts inflation of 4.6 per cent in 2024 and 4.2 per cent in 2025 for India. Further, the World Bank predicts declining global commodity prices in 2024 and 2025, driven by lower energy, food, and fertiliser prices. This may help bring down domestic inflation in India," said the survey.(More to come)

