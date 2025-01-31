Without upskilling, AI may put people out of jobs for long: Economic Survey 2025
Summary
- There should be a tripartite compact between the government, private sector and academia to ensure that AI-driven productivity gains are widely distributed, and lead to an inclusive growth strategy, the Economic Survey 2025 said.
The Economic Survey 2024-25 cautioned that the transition of India's workforce into the artificial intelligence era has to be smooth to prevent damage and potential unemployment. This is because if transitions are not carefully managed, workers can experience long-lasting unemployment, with little prospect of catching up to market demands in the long run.