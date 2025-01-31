Without upskilling, AI may put people out of jobs for long: Economic Survey 2025

‘Many unknowns’

“If one were to look at these trends and the value generation expected from investments, it would appear as if the ‘AI revolution’ is here and labour is soon going to be a thing of the past. Unease about what AI entails for workers and what it means for humanity as a whole has become part of daily discussions… Since there are many unknowns associated with AI at this point, looking at the present through the lens of previous technological revolutions may provide some insights into the way forward," the Survey noted.