Economic Survey 2025: A corporate bonanza of big profits but slow pay
SummaryCorporate profits are soaring but workers aren’t seeing the benefits highlighted the Economic Survey 2024-25
Corporate India is riding a wave of record-breaking profits, but the tide isn’t lifting all boats. The Economic Survey 2024-25 reveals this stark reality. While companies are raking in their highest earnings in 15 years, wage growth and job creation are lagging far behind, sparking concerns over rising income inequality and its impact on the economy.