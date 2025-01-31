Economic Survey 2025: A corporate bonanza of big profits but slow pay

The Q3FY24 corporate earnings reveal a similar, concerning trend: slowing wage growth alongside healthy profits, all against the backdrop of weakening revenue. An analysis of 772 companies from CMIE (representing 17% of listed companies and 57% of sales) shows topline growth has hit a multi-quarter low of 4.9% year-on-year. Despite this, profits rebounded to a respectable 9.2%, bouncing back after a tepid growth in the first two quarters of the fiscal. This profit growth, despite sluggish sales, is attributed to controlled expenses. Notably, operating expenses for non-financial companies were flat, and wage growth slowed significantly to 7.2% from 10.7% last year, suggesting a potential tightening of belts.