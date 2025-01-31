India to grow at 6.3-6.8% in FY26; deregulation, reforms could unleash domestic led growth: Economic Survey

Economic Survey 2025: India’s economy is expected to grow between 6.3 percent and 6.8 percent in FY26 as fundamentals of the economy remain strong, but sustained growth of close to 8 percent each year at least for a decade is needed for India’s to become a developed nation by 2047, Economic Survey 2024-25 tabled in the Parliament said.

“The fundamentals of the domestic economy remain robust, with a strong external account, calibrated fiscal consolidation and stable private consumption. On balance of these considerations, we expect that the growth in FY26 would be between 6.3 and 6.8 percent,” according to the Economic Survey authored by Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswarana and his team of officials. As per the survey document, all sectors are also performing well.

Meanwhile, India’s GDP is projected to grow at a 4-year low pace of 6.4 percent in the current fiscal FY25 on weak manufacturing and investments. This is lower than the growth projected in last year’s Economic Survey of 6.5-7 per cent and the Reserve Bank of India’s 6.6 per cent estimate.

India has set an ambitious goal of becoming a developed economy, or Viksit Bharat, by the centenary of its independence. To achieve this, the country needs to maintain an average growth rate of around 8 percent at constant prices for the next one to two decades. However, the survey acknowledged that global economic and political conditions will play a crucial role in determining the feasibility of this target.

The Survey scripted by Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran and team also batted for de-regulation and reforms which could unleash the potential of growth led by domestic levers, given that the era of rapid global trade growth is fading.

The Survey, an independent report card of the economy which also offers potential policy recommendations unconstrained by the political pressures of the government in office, made a strong case for reforms in ten areas such as land, building, labour, utilities and logistics and proposed potential approaches to reform. For example, controls that distort markets should be minimised and a 'minimum necessary, maximum feasible' approach should be adopted for setting regulations, the Survey said.

Reforms, the Survey said, may set off a 'butterfly effect', explaining that small actions can have large consequences. “Small acts of deregulation may set off big waves of entrepreneurship, investment, innovation and growth,” the Survey said.

India’s economic prospects for FY26 are balanced, the Survey said, identifying geopolitical and trade uncertainties and possible commodity price shocks as headwinds. Domestically, the translation of order books of private capital goods sector into sustained investment pick-up, improvements in consumer confidence, and corporate wage pick-up will be key to promoting growth, the Survey said.

Other Announcements The Economic Survey for 2024-25 forecasts that inflation will remain under control, with consumption expected to stabilize. It also projects that rural demand will pick up momentum in the coming months. The survey highlighted a decrease in retail headline inflation from 5.4 per cent in FY24 to 4.9 per cent during April-December 2024, owing to government initiatives and monetary policy measures.

Rural demand backed by a rebound in agricultural production, an anticipated easing of food inflation and a stable macro-economic environment provide an upside to near-term growth, it further said.

“Overall, India will need to improve its global competitiveness through grassroots-level structural reforms and deregulation to reinforce its medium-term growth potential,” the Survey pointed out.

Going forward, food inflation is likely to soften in the fourth quarter of FY25 with the seasonal easing of vegetable prices and Kharif harvest arrivals. Good Rabi production is likely to contain food prices in the first half of FY26. Adverse weather events and rise in international agricultural commodity prices, however, pose risks to food inflation. Global energy and commodity prices have softened in the recent past, making the core inflation outlook benign, the Survey said.

The survey also pointed out that India’s manufacturing sector has faced challenges due to weak global demand and domestic seasonal fluctuations. Despite this, private consumption remained stable, underscoring resilient domestic demand. Fiscal prudence, coupled with a strong external balance—supported by a surplus in services trade and healthy remittance inflows—has contributed to overall macroeconomic stability.

"Private consumption remained stable, reflecting steady domestic demand. Fiscal discipline and strong external balance, supported by a services trade surplus and healthy remittance growth, contributed to macroeconomic stability. Together, these factors provided a solid foundation for sustained growth amid external uncertainties," the survey stated.

