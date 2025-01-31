India needs to continue stepping up infrastructure investment over the next two decades to sustain a high growth rate, said the Economic Survey 2024-25 on 31 January.

It is time for the private sector to take up the investment baton, with the government supplementing its own efforts with wholehearted acceptance of the need for public-private partnerships (PPPs) in the country's infrastructure sector, the survey added.

The survey, by India's chief economic advisor V. Anantha Nageswaran, also said coordinated action was required from all stakeholders—governments at different tiers, financial market players, project management experts and planners, and the private sector—to step up private participation, which has been lagging behind in many core sectors.

Also Read: Economic Survey calls for regulations to balance growth, stability “Capacities to conceptualize projects, develop sector-specific innovative strategies for execution, and develop high-expertise areas such as risk and revenue sharing, contract management, conflict resolution and project closure need to improve substantially," it said.

The Economic Survey 2025 suggested a host of measures to accelerate infrastructure investment, including building integrated multi-modal transport, coupled with the modernization of existing physical assets, which would improve efficiency and last-mile connectivity.

The survey suggested that private participation should increase in many critical infrastructure sectors in many areas, including programme and project planning, financing, construction, maintenance, monetization and impact assessment.

The survey noted that private enterprise uptake is limited in many core sectors despite PPP models—build-operate-transfer (toll and annuity), design-build-finance-operate-transfer (hybrid annuity model), and toll-operate-transfer—debottlenecking and facilitatory mechanisms—the National Infrastructure Pipeline, National Monetisation Pipeline, and the PM-Gati Sakti—and financial market reforms.

The survey said disaster-resilient urbanization, public transport, preservation and upkeep of heritage sites, monuments, and tourist destinations, as well as rural public infrastructure, including connectivity, call for greater attention. It added that such investment should be made in line with the country’s net-zero commitments, which entails added stress on creating renewable energy capacities.

The government has placed infrastructure development at the centre of its fiscal and public policy agenda. The Centre's capital expenditure for 2024-25 has been budgeted at about 3.3X the capex for 2019-20.

In the March quarter, the constraints on new approvals and spending during the general elections, coupled with a heavy monsoon in many regions, affected the progress of the infrastructure spending. However, the pace picked up between July and November 2024, it said.