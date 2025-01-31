Economic Survey 2025 Live Updates: As we approach the Economic Survey announcement, let's reflect upon last year's growth report card for the economy. India's real gross domestic product (GDP) rose by 8.2% in FY24, fueled by stable consumption demand and the rising investment demand in the economy.
The fiscal deficit for the year dropped to 5.6 per cent of GDP on account of the growth in direct and indirect taxes and the high tax revenues in the form of dividends from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). India's capital expenditure (Capex) stood at ₹9.5 lakh crore for FY 2023-24, and the budgeted expenditure on interest payments was at 30.4% of the nation's revenue expenditure in FY24.
The global rating agency S&P Global upgraded India's sovereign credit rating outlook to ‘positive’ from ‘stable’ in May 2024.
The Economic Survey projected that India would grow at the rate of 6.5 to 7% of real GDP growth due to the improving balance sheet of the country's private sector, the estimated increase in goods and services export, normal rainfall forecast by IMD, and structural reforms in the economy.
On the Inflation front, the report said that India managed to keep retail inflation at 5.4% in FY24, the lowest since the Covid-19 pandemic period. However, the food inflation hit 7.5 per cent in FY24, compared to 3.8 per cent in FY22.
The report also outlined the focus outlook for the year, with increasing oilseed production, improving pulses production, focusing on storage facility for vegetables, and price monitoring data for essential food items, among other things.
Economic Survey 2025 Live: The Economic Survey is an analysis report of India's growth prepared by the Economic Division of the Department of Economic Affairs (DEA). The report focuses on the nation's infrastructure, agriculture, and industry growth and highlights potential growth sectors.
The document is prepared under the guidance of India's Chief Economic Advisor (CEA), V Anantha Nageswaran, and is announced one day ahead of the Union Budget every year.
