Economy
53% of graduates, 36% of postgraduates underemployed: Economic Survey
Summary
- The Economic Survey 2025 reveals a pressing need for reskilling in India’s workforce, citing a significant gap between academic skills and job market demands.
Mumbai: The Economic Survey on Friday emphasizes the need for reskilling the workforce to keep pace with global technological changes.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more