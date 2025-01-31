53% of graduates, 36% of postgraduates underemployed: Economic Survey

Interestingly, the proportion of self-employed workers in the workforce has risen to 58.4% in 2023-24 from 52.2% in 2017-18. This shift reflects "growing entrepreneurial activity" and a preference for "flexible work arrangements". The share of workers (male and female) in regular/salaried jobs decreased from 22.8% to 21.7% during the same period, the trend has stabilized since 2020-21, with employment levels either holding steady or showing gradual improvement.