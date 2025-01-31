Economic Survey 2025: When, where and how to watch India’s economic report card to be presented in Parliament today?

Economic Survey 2025 today: An economic survey is a document that provides a detailed analysis of the economy with a specific focus on certain sectors. It aims to highlight India's economic performance in the last fiscal year.

The Economic Survey 2025 reflects major trends across industries, such as manufacturing and services, and suggests policy recommendations to address challenges and promote growth. Initially presented alongside the Union Budget from 1950-51 to 1964, it has since been separated and presented before the Budget.

What is the Economic Survey? An analysis report of India's growth, it is prepared by the Economic Division of the Department of Economic Affairs (DEA), under the guidance of India's Chief Economic Advisor (CEA), V Anantha Nageswaran, and is announced one day ahead of the Union Budget every year.

It is divided into two parts: Part A evaluates economic performance, highlighting fiscal trends and macroeconomic indicators, whereas Part B analyses socio-economic issues such as education, poverty, and climate change, along with projections for GDP growth, inflation, and trade.

The Economic Survey was prepared by the Economic Division of the Department of Economic Affairs (DEA) and headed by the Chief Economic Advisor (CEA) V Anantha Nageswaran.

Who will present the Economic Survey 2025? The report focuses on the nation's infrastructure, agriculture, and industry growth and highlights potential growth sectors. The Economic Survey 2025 will be presented in front of the Parliament by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman after President Droupadi Murmu's address to the Budget Session on January 31.

We tell you when, where and how to watch India's economic report card to be presented in both houses of Parliament today.