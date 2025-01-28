The Economic Survey 2024-25 aims to highlight India's economic performance in the last fiscal year. The survey reflects major trends across industries, such as manufacturing and services, and suggests policy recommendations to address challenges and promote growth.

What is Economic Survey? An economic survey is a document that provides a detailed analysis of the economy with a specific focus on certain sectors. It is divided into two parts: Part A evaluates economic performance, highlighting fiscal trends and macroeconomic indicators, whereas Part B analyses socio-economic issues such as education, poverty, and climate change, along with projections for GDP growth, inflation, and trade.

When is the Economic Survey released? The Parliament's Budget session will begin on January 31 and conclude on April 4. The Economic Survey is typically tabled a day before the budget speech, so it will be presented on January 31.

Who prepares the Economic Survey? The Economic Survey was prepared by the Economic Division of the Department of Economic Affairs and headed by the Chief Economic Advisor. It will be released by Nirmala Sitharaman ahead of the Budget.

What does Economic Survey comprise of ? Both parts of the Economic Survey highlight economic indicators such as agricultural and industrial production, infrastructure, employment, money supply, prices, imports, exports and foreign exchange reserves, providing an understanding of factors influencing the economy and their impact on the government's fiscal strategy.