Economic Survey 2025: What is it? When, where and how to watch LIVE

The Economic Survey 2025 reviews India's economic performance, highlighting trends in various industries. It provides policy recommendations and evaluates macroeconomic indicators while addressing socio-economic issues. 

Riya R Alex
Published28 Jan 2025, 02:38 PM IST
Advertisement
Economic Survey 2024-25: Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Economic Survey on January 31.
Economic Survey 2024-25: Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Economic Survey on January 31.(REUTERS)

The Economic Survey 2024-25 aims to highlight India's economic performance in the last fiscal year. The survey reflects major trends across industries, such as manufacturing and services, and suggests policy recommendations to address challenges and promote growth.

What is Economic Survey?

An economic survey is a document that provides a detailed analysis of the economy with a specific focus on certain sectors. It is divided into two parts: Part A evaluates economic performance, highlighting fiscal trends and macroeconomic indicators, whereas Part B analyses socio-economic issues such as education, poverty, and climate change, along with projections for GDP growth, inflation, and trade.

Advertisement
Also Read | Budget 2025 Expectations LIVE: Taxpayers, India Inc hoping for income tax relief

When is the Economic Survey released?

The Parliament's Budget session will begin on January 31 and conclude on April 4. The Economic Survey is typically tabled a day before the budget speech, so it will be presented on January 31.

Who prepares the Economic Survey?

The Economic Survey was prepared by the Economic Division of the Department of Economic Affairs and headed by the Chief Economic Advisor. It will be released by Nirmala Sitharaman ahead of the Budget.

 

Also Read | Budget 2025 date, time: When and where to watch FM Sithjaraman’s speech LIVE?

What does Economic Survey comprise of ?

Both parts of the Economic Survey  highlight economic indicators such as agricultural and industrial production, infrastructure, employment, money supply, prices, imports, exports and foreign exchange reserves, providing an understanding of factors influencing the economy and their impact on the government's fiscal strategy.

Advertisement

Where and how to watch Economic Survey?

  • Live Streaming: On Sansad TV and PIB India channels.
  • Ministry of Finance Facebook page, link.
  • Official X handle of Finance Ministry for live updates @FinMinIndia.
  • The Economic Survey can be downloaded from the India Budget website after the release, link.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to present her eighth consecutive budget on February 1, marking her second full-fledged under the current Narendra Modi-led NDA government. The Economic Survey of the Financial Year 2023-24 was presented by Sitharaman on 22nd July 2024.

Advertisement
Catch all the Business News , Economy news , Breaking News Events andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsEconomyEconomic Survey 2025: What is it? When, where and how to watch LIVE
First Published:28 Jan 2025, 02:38 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts