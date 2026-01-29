Economic Survey 2026: FY27 inflation likely to be higher but not a concern - Key reasons explained

Economic Survey 2026: India’s inflation rate – headline and core excluding precious metals – will likely be higher in FY27 than in FY26. However, we believe it is unlikely to be a concern, the Economic Survey 2025-26, tabled in Parliament on January 29, stated.

The Survey highlighted that headline inflation has already moderated sharply in the current fiscal and is projected to stay within the Reserve Bank of India’s target band of 4% ±2% over the medium term.

For FY26, the Survey noted that the RBI revised its headline inflation projection downward to 2.0 % in December 2025, from an earlier estimate of 2.6%, citing a strong kharif harvest and healthy rabi sowing. In parallel, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) projected India’s inflation at 2.8% for FY26, reinforcing expectations of a benign price environment. The Survey pointed out that headline CPI inflation averaged 1.7% during April–December FY26, marking one of the lowest readings in the current CPI series, driven largely by a steep decline in food prices.

The RBI had projected inflation of 0.6% for the December quarter and 2.9% for the March quarter.

The Survey further observed that “the exceptionally low inflation witnessed in FY26 reflects a confluence of favourable factors that may not persist in the same magnitude.” It emphasised that inflation in FY27 is expected to represent a return to normalisation rather than a deviation from macroeconomic stability.

Looking ahead to FY27, the Survey projected a gradual firming in inflation, though levels are expected to remain within the RBI’s tolerance band. The IMF forecast India’s inflation at 4.0% in FY27, while the RBI’s near-term projections placed headline inflation at 3.9% in Q1 FY27 and 4.0% in Q2 FY27. The Survey noted that inflation in FY27 is likely to be higher than FY26 due to base effects and a normalisation of food prices, but not at levels that would pose macroeconomic concern.

Key reasons why inflation is likely to rise in FY27 Reversal of a strong base effect: The Survey explained that FY26 benefited from an unusually low inflation base, driven largely by sharp declines in food prices. These low readings significantly suppressed year-on-year inflation prints. As these favourable base effects fade in FY27, inflation is expected to rise mechanically even without fresh price pressures. The Survey emphasised that this statistical effect alone will contribute meaningfully to higher inflation readings in the coming fiscal.

Normalisation of food inflation: Food inflation played a central role in driving down headline inflation in FY26. The Survey attributed this to above-normal monsoon rainfall, improved reservoir levels and strong output across major crops. However, it cautioned that the scope for further food price disinflation is limited. As food prices move back towards historical averages, inflation is expected to firm. The Survey noted that while supply-side management and buffer stock policies will continue, food inflation in FY27 is likely to be higher than the unusually low levels seen in FY26.

Upward pressure from base metal prices: The Survey identified rising prices of key base metals such as copper, aluminium and iron as an important upside risk to inflation. Demand for these metals is being driven by infrastructure expansion, clean energy transitions and increased investment in data centres, while supply constraints persist. Higher base metal prices raise input costs for manufacturing, construction and capital goods sectors, which can gradually pass through to consumer prices. The Survey flagged this as a key channel through which cost-push pressures could emerge in FY27.

Currency movements and imported inflation risks: According to the Survey, any sustained depreciation of the rupee could add to inflationary pressures by increasing the cost of imports. While global commodity prices are expected to remain broadly soft, a weaker currency would raise the landed cost of items such as crude oil, fertilisers, chemicals and industrial inputs. The Survey cautioned that even moderate currency depreciation could amplify imported inflation, particularly in an environment of resilient domestic demand.

Elevated precious metal prices: The Survey noted that prices of precious metals, especially gold and silver, have remained elevated amid global uncertainty and safe-haven demand. Although precious metals carry limited weight in headline CPI, they have a significant influence on core inflation readings. The Survey explained that excluding precious metals reveals a more pronounced moderation in core inflation, implying that sustained high gold and silver prices have contributed to stickiness in core inflation and may continue to do so in FY27.