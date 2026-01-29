Economic Survey 2026 Key Highlights: What do past projections indicate for India's growth?

Economic Survey 2025-26 Highlights: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is expected to table the Economic Survey 2026 document in front of both houses between 11 am to 12 pm today, on 29 January 2026, during the Budget session of Parliament.
This will be followed by a press conference on the document by India's Chief Economic Adviser (CEA) V. Anantha Nageswaran.
Released ahead of the Union Budget 2026, the Economic Survey 2025-26 sets the tone for the government's economic approach. Prepared by the Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance, the document provides a snapshot of the Centre’s assessment of the economy.
The Economic Survey usually covers the GDP growth trends, inflation and monetary policy, fiscal position, performance of the external sector, social indicators such as employment, health, education, and other special chapters on emerging themes.
Presented just ahead of the Budget, the survey sets the tone for the government's economic thinking and offers a detailed snapshot of where India stands financially before new policy decisions are announced.
Here is a look at India's economic growth and the Economic Survey projections over the years. (Source: PTI)
Stay with Mint's Economic Survey 2025-26 key highlights LIVE blog for the latest news, developments and updates. You can also track Mint's latest Economic Survey 2026 LIVE announcements here.
India is expected to record 7.4% growth, as against the 6.3-6.8% projection made in the pre-Budget Economic Survey document last year, according to a PTI report.
Market participants will watch out for the Survey’s commentary on global risks, fiscal consolidation, and sectoral trends as these influence equity, bond, and currency sentiment.
Eyes will also be on the data and policy advise, which while not binding, often sets the narrative framework within which the Budget and future economic decisions are made.
Prior to 1964 the Economic Survey was part of the Budget presentation and served as an official economic record to inform budgetary discussions in Parliament. Thus, it was separated from the Union Budget to provide lawmakers and the public with important economic context, including data-driven views at the condition of the economy.
The document, by identifying challenges and other issues, also gives crucial context for policy direction.
Ahead of the Budget, all eyes are on the Economic Survey, which is scheduled to be tabled in Parliament a day prior to it.
Typically, the Economic Survey document is divided into two parts, A and B.
The Economic Survey is prepared by the Economic Division of the Department of Economic Affairs under the Ministry of Finance. It is headed by the Chief Economic Adviser.
The document presents an annual report on the Indian economy. It mainly details the finance ministry's analysis of the state of the economy, and reviews performance over the fiscal year, looking at indicators from growth and inflation to jobs, trade, and fiscal health.
The first Economic Survey was presented along with the Budget in 1950-51 but was separated since 1964.
As we head into Budget week, all eyes are peeled for the Economic Survey document, which is scheduled to be released ahead of the Budget announcement in Parliament on Thursday, 29 January 2026.
India's Chief Economic Advisor (CEA) has traditionally presented the Economic Survey on 31 January every year. The document is prepared by the Finance Ministry's Department of Economic Affairs.
The Economic Survey is an annual report on the state of the Indian economy, which gives a detailed analysis and review of the fiscal year past, year ahead, growth indicators, inflation forecast, and outlook for jobs, trade and fiscal health of the country.
Good morning and welcome to Mint's LIVE coverage of the key highlights related to the Economic Survey 2025-26 during the Budget Session. The document, which tracks and analyses the health of the Indian economy, will be presented before both houses of Parliament at 11 am today.
Notably, the Union Budget 2026 is scheduled to be announced a few days later by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on 1 February (Sunday).
