Economic Survey 2026 Key Highlights: What do past projections indicate for India's growth?

Economic Survey 2025-26 Highlights: The Economic Survey 2026 will provide a snapshot of the Centre’s assessment of the economy and set the tone for its economic approach. Stay with our Economic Survey 2026 key highlights LIVE for latest updates.

Jocelyn Fernandes
Updated29 Jan 2026, 07:39:38 AM IST
Economic Survey 2026 Key Highlights: The Parliament's Budget session began yesterday, and at 11 am today, the Economic Survey 2025-26, which tracks and analyses the health of the Indian economy, will be presented before both houses at 11 am. Stay with Mint's Economic Survey 2025-26 key highlights LIVE blog for the latest news, developments and updates.
Economic Survey 2025-26 Highlights: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is expected to table the Economic Survey 2026 document in front of both houses between 11 am to 12 pm today, on 29 January 2026, during the Budget session of Parliament.

This will be followed by a press conference on the document by India's Chief Economic Adviser (CEA) V. Anantha Nageswaran.

Released ahead of the Union Budget 2026, the Economic Survey 2025-26 sets the tone for the government's economic approach. Prepared by the Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance, the document provides a snapshot of the Centre’s assessment of the economy.

What themes does the Economic Survey cover?

The Economic Survey usually covers the GDP growth trends, inflation and monetary policy, fiscal position, performance of the external sector, social indicators such as employment, health, education, and other special chapters on emerging themes.

Presented just ahead of the Budget, the survey sets the tone for the government's economic thinking and offers a detailed snapshot of where India stands financially before new policy decisions are announced.

Expectations for growth from Economic Survey 2025-26: Details

  • India is expected to record 7.4% growth, as against the 6.3-6.8% projection made in the pre-Budget Economic Survey document last year, according to a PTI report.
  • Market participants will watch out for the Survey’s commentary on global risks, fiscal consolidation, and sectoral trends as these influence equity, bond, and currency sentiment.
  • Eyes will also be on the data and policy advise, which while not binding, often sets the narrative framework within which the Budget and future economic decisions are made.

Does growth exceed Economic Survey's projections? Data says…

Here is a look at India's economic growth and the Economic Survey projections over the years. (Source: PTI)

  • GDP growth in FY24 was at 9.2% as against the Survey's projection of 6-6.8%.
  • Economic growth in FY25 was 6.5%, in line with the 6.5-7% projection.
  • In FY23, target was missed, with economic growth at 7.6%, against the 8.8.5% projection made in the Eco Survey.
  • In FY22, amid COVID-19, growth was recorded at 9.7%, mainly due to base effect, while the the Economic Survey did not make any projections due to the pandemic.
  • In FY21 growth sat at negative at 5.8%, due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdowns.

29 Jan 2026, 07:39:31 AM IST

29 Jan 2026, 07:32:20 AM IST

29 Jan 2026, 07:21:59 AM IST

Economic Survey 2025-26 Highlights: Why is Economic Survey presented ahead of Budget?

Prior to 1964 the Economic Survey was part of the Budget presentation and served as an official economic record to inform budgetary discussions in Parliament. Thus, it was separated from the Union Budget to provide lawmakers and the public with important economic context, including data-driven views at the condition of the economy.

The document, by identifying challenges and other issues, also gives crucial context for policy direction.

29 Jan 2026, 07:12:22 AM IST

29 Jan 2026, 07:08:46 AM IST

29 Jan 2026, 07:04:19 AM IST

29 Jan 2026, 07:03:34 AM IST

