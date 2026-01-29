Economic Survey pitches climate-resilient, market-linked reforms to boost farm incomes

The Economic Survey 2025-26 has outlined a comprehensive roadmap to strengthen India’s agriculture sector, focusing on deepening reforms, promoting climate-resilient technologies and improving risk management. The strategy emphasizes empowering Farmer Producer Organizations, revitalizing cooperatives and improving markets and logistics to enhance efficiency and farmer returns.

A key thrust is on attracting greater private sector participation in food processing, cold-chain infrastructure and high-value agricultural products to boost competitiveness in domestic and export markets. Expanding high-growth segments such as horticulture, agroforestry, dairy, poultry and fisheries is expected to support inclusive economic development and generate jobs, particularly in rural areas.

The priorities include improving access to assured irrigation through rejuvenation of water bodies and adoption of drip irrigation, strengthening agricultural research via public-private collaboration, reforming the fertilizer sector to restore soil health, and promoting crop diversification aligned with water availability and sustainability goals.

Agriculture and allied activities are likely to contribute 15.6% of India’s national income at current prices in FY26. The sector accounts for 46.1% of the country’s workforce. Given the relatively large share of employment in agriculture and allied activities, the sector remains central to India’s overall growth trajectory. Strengthening agricultural performance is important for inclusive growth and ensuring food security.

Over the past five years, the agriculture and allied sector expanded at an average annual rate of about 4.4% at constant prices. In Q2 of FY26, the agriculture sector grew 3.5%. The decadal growth of 4.45% (FY16-FY25), the highest in comparison to previous decades, has resulted primarily from the strong performance in livestock (7.1%) and fishing and aquaculture (8.8%), followed by the crop sector at 3.5%.

Foodgrain output According to the survey, India’s foodgrain production has increased steadily despite certain challenges. Foodgrain production is estimated to have reached 357.7 million tonnes (LMT) in agriculture year (AY) 2024-25, an increase of 25.4 million tonnes over the previous year. The growth was driven by higher output of rice, wheat, maize and coarse cereals.

"Agriculture will be central to achieving Viksit Bharat, driving inclusive growth and improving the livelihoods of millions. India has made notable progress in increasing agricultural production, particularly in key sectors such as dairy, poultry, fisheries, and horticulture, which collectively contribute significantly to the country's GDP," the survey noted.

The survey pointed out that price and income-support policies are essential because farm incomes remain unstable due to weather shocks, market volatility and rising input costs. Small and marginal farmers have limited resilience and weak bargaining power. Assured income and fair prices provide basic stability, encourage productive investment and help sustain viable agricultural livelihoods.

While investment in research and development has been a hallmark of Indian agriculture through a strong and robust research ecosystem, continuity with focus on innovation in agricultural practices, improved seed varieties that are resistant to pests, diseases and climate stress as well as modern farming techniques that maximize resource efficiency will be key to enhancing long-term productivity.

Furthermore, the widespread adoption of digital technologies, including precision agriculture tools and data analytics, can significantly optimize farming operations and yield predictions, it noted.

Critical challenges The survey states that agriculture is entering a phase of new opportunity, supported by advances in irrigation, digital extension, improved storage and the strengthening of cooperatives and value chains. Yet structural issues such as small landholdings, climate risks, productivity gaps and weak market integration continue to weigh on farm incomes.

The survey pointed out that the agricultural sector faces substantial challenges that threaten its sustainability and productivity. Among them, climate change, with erratic weather patterns, rising temperatures and extreme events affecting crop yields. Water scarcity is a pressing and critical factor in regions that are predominantly dependent on monsoon rainfall.