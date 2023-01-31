Economic Survey: Bank credit to aviation declined 8.7% in November1 min read . Updated: 31 Jan 2023, 04:49 PM IST
While bank credit to aviation and shipping sector has declined on year in November 2022, it has risen for wholesale, retail trade and non-banking financial companies
The uncertain growth prospects in the global markets and uneven credit allocation to the transport sector led to a decline in credit to the aviation sector by 8.7% on year in November 2022, as per the Economic Survey 2022-2023 tabled in Parliament on Tuesday.
