Economic Survey: Bank credit to aviation declined 8.7% in November

The government has also increased the number of airports under Krishi Udan Scheme to 58. Krishi Udan Scheme was launched in August 2020 on international and national routes to assist farmers in transporting agricultural products so that it improves their value realisation. For facilitating and incentivising the movement of agricultural produce by air transportation, the Airports Authority of India provides a full waiver of Landing, Parking charges, Terminal Navigational Landing Charges and Route Navigation Facility Charges for Indian freighters and Passenger-to-Cargo Aircraft primarily.