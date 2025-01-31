Mumbai: Rising consumer debt, increase in unsecured loans and a growing number of young investors make it necessary for regulations to balance growth and stability, according to the Economic Survey for 2024-25 tabled in Parliament on Friday.

“Notably, there is an increase in the share of consumer credit in overall credit extended by banks and a rise in non-bank financing options. Additionally, equity-based financing has gained popularity, with the number of initial public offerings (IPOs) increasing six-fold between FY13 and FY24,” it said.

Data from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) showed that retail loans—a combination of secured and unsecured credit–accounted for 33% of all non-food credit at end-November. Personal loans for consumption, an unsecured loan category, was at 26% of all retail loans in the same period. Moreover, the stock market attracted millions of new retail investors with demat accounts surging about fourfold since March 2020 to 185.30 million.

Saying that developments “herald a new era for the financial sector”, the survey cautioned that it also introduces potential risks from a regulatory standpoint. Regulation, it said, should encourage financial sector growth while ensuring stability and resilience.

It also pointed out stress in unsecured credit as an area of concern. As of September 2024, it said that 51.9% of the fresh addition to the existing stock of bad loans in the retail loan portfolio emanated from the slippages in the unsecured loan book.

Referring to RBI’s Financial Stability Report released in December, it said that nearly half of the borrowers with credit card and personal loans also have another active retail loan, often substantial, such as a housing or vehicle loan.

Mint reported on 30 December that nearly a year after clamping down on exuberance in unsecured loans, India’s central bank has expressed concern about the stress in such loans spilling over to larger, secured loans.

On Friday, the survey said that India’s monetary and financial sectors have performed well in the first nine months of FY25. Bank credit has grown at a steady rate in the current financial year, with credit growth converging towards deposit growth, it said.

Lenders were troubled by a deposit crunch in 2024, as credit growth outstripped growth in deposits. A subsequent cooling of credit growth has helped a convergence of these two, although credit outstripped deposits yet again in December, as per data from the RBI.

“While the long-term stability of the banking system is safeguarded, there was scrutiny over the short-term dynamics emerging from the mismatch of credit and deposit growth rates,” the survey said.

According to the Economic Survey, there has been a “consistent improvement in the profitability of scheduled commercial banks as reflected in a fall in gross non-performing assets (GNPAs) accompanied by a rise in the capital-to-risk weighted asset ratio (CRAR).”

“The banking and financial sector remains stable and well-capitalised, and is catering to the financing needs of the economy,” it said, adding that while credit disbursal by commercial banks is growing in double-digits, there has been a moderation in the growth in recent months.