NEW DELHI: The Economic Survey 2021-22 has made a strong case for boosting green financing, emphasising on regulatory initiatives of the finance ministry and that of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) given that India is part of global sustainable finance initiatives.

Green finance is fast emerging as a public policy priority for the government and the central bank. It implies financial arrangements that are specific for projects that are environmentally sustainable. These include clean energy projects, clean transportation that involves lower greenhouse gas emissions, energy efficient projects like green building and waste management that includes recycling, efficient disposal and conversion to energy.

Emphasising that climate change-related financial risks pose both micro and macro prudential concerns, the Economic Survey said the RBI had in May last year set up a new unit called ‘sustainable finance group’ within its department of regulation to effectively counter these risks, and for leading the regulatory initiatives in the areas of sustainable finance and climate risk.

This group is coordinating with and participating in issues related to sustainable finance or climate risk, with international standard setting bodies, other central banks, financial sector regulators and the government of India, the Economic Survey said.

The group will also suggest strategies and evolve a regulatory framework, including appropriate climate elated disclosures, which could be prescribed for banks and other regulated entities to propagate sustainable practices and mitigate climate-related risks in the Indian context, the Economic Survey said.

In order to meet the financial needs for these types of projects, new financial instruments such as green bonds, carbon market instruments and new financial institutions are being established. They together constitute green finance, according to an RBI paper on the subject issued earlier this month. Green finance is central to the overall discussion on sustainability of economic growth, the central bank said.

The Economic Survey also said a task force on sustainable finance has been set up by the department of economic affairs which explores defining the framework for sustainable finance in India.

