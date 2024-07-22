Why is green transition a challenge?

Despite being the fastest growing large economy in the world, India’s annual per capita emission is just a third of the global average. Having committed to a Net Zero carbon emission target by 2070, it has become imperative that its high and robust economic growth is environmentally sustainable. The Survey points out that it is not easy to ensure stable clean energy production at a reasonable price because it also requires viable battery storage technologies and access to critical minerals. The budget should see allocations for this as India balances its development needs with a low carbon pathway.