Economic Survey: CAD may continue to widen on high global commodity prices2 min read . Updated: 31 Jan 2023, 01:31 PM IST
- Economic Survey 2022-23 also said that CAD needs to be closely monitored
The government's annual Economic Survey report on Tuesday said that India's current account deficit (CAD) may continue to widen as global commodity prices remain elevated. However, the country's economy remains strong, the it said.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×