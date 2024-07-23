Need balanced approach to climate change, diversified energy transition: Survey
Summary
- The economic survey has suggested a diversified approach for energy transition with the integration of renewables, alongside exploring nuclear energy and biofuels, wherein thermal power would provide the base-load to support large scale deployment of renewables.
New Delhi: Calling for a more balanced approach to climate change, the Economic Survey 2023-24 said there is a need for nearer-term goals for human welfare, rather than just one larger, longer-term target for global climate management.