NEW DELHI: Corporate tax collection, which was impacted amid the pandemic, witnessed a revival in the current financial year.

The Economic Survey for 2021-22, tabled in the Parliament on Monday, showed that the government collected total corporate tax worth ₹3.5 lakh crore during April-November FY22 compared to ₹1.9 lakh crore in the year-ago period. In April-November FY20, corporate tax collection stood at ₹2.9 lakh crore.

"During the current fiscal year, the corporate tax collections have been buoyant, registering an above 90% growth during April to November 2021 over April to November 2020," the Survey said.

Collection of personal income tax grew 47.2% year-on-year and 29.2% over April-November FY20, it said. During April-November FY22, the government collected income tax worth ₹3.5 lakh crore.

Collection of goods and services tax (GST) have also been robust this fiscal, largely backed by stricter enforcement and nationwide drive against evaders along with improvement in business activities.

The Survey noted that after falling during the nationwide lockdown in 2020-21 and during the second Covid-19 wave in India, there was a quick recovery in monthly GST collections. The impact of the second wave of the pandemic on GST collections was muted when compared with that of first wave.

Over the last four years, GST revenues have steadily grown and the year-average of monthly GST collection has increased from ₹90,000 crore in 2017-18 to ₹1.19 lakh crore in 2021-22 (up to December), as per the Survey.

"The improvement in GST collections has been due to the combined effect of the rapid economic recovery post pandemic, the nation-wide drive against GST evaders and fake bills along with many systemic changes introduced recently, and various rate rationalization measures undertaken by the GST Council to correct inverted duty structure," the Economic Survey said.

Revenue receipts of the central government during April- November 2021 have gone up by 67.2% year-on-year, as against an estimated growth of 9.6% in the 2021-22 Budget Estimates. Collections have been buoyant for both direct and indirect taxes. The gross monthly GST collections have been more than ₹1 lakh crore consistently since July 2021.

During his address at the joint session of the Parliament earlier in the day, President Ram Nath Kovind cited buoyant GST collection as a significant indicator of economic recovery and growth.

