MUMBAI: The national capital has replaced Bengaluru as the startup capital of India, with over 5,000 recognised startups added in Delhi between April 2019 and December 2021, against 4,514 in Bangalore during the period, as per the Economic Survey 2021-22 released on Monday.

The survey showed that Maharashtra has the highest number of recognised startups, with a total of 11,308 startups in the state. During 2021, 555 districts had at least one new startup against 121 districts in 2016-17, the Survey said.

To be sure, Bengaluru, for long, has been one of India’s largest IT (information technology) hubs with companies including Infosys and Wipro headquartered in the city and hundreds of startups in the IT and knowledge-based sector, the Survey showed.

Technology companies got a fillip in 2020, post the outbreak of the coronavirus disease, as demand for digitalization of services surged. In a bid to capitalise on this surge in demand, a lot of technology companies raised funds aggressively. VCCircle had reported in December that the IT sector in India has attracted over $25 billion in fundraising in 2021, 25% higher on year.

Not just the IT sector, the space sector, too, saw disruption in 2021. As many as 47 new startups got added in 2021 in the sector, taking the total number of startups to 101.

The Survey notes that in the broader ecosystem, India added over 14,000 new startups in 2021-22, taking the total number of recognised startups in the country to over 61,400. India thus become the third-largest startup ecosystem in the world after the US and China.

India has also overtaken the UK in number of unicorns, with a record 44 companies turning unicorns in 2021, the survey showed. The country, now, has the third-highest number of unicorns, and only trails the US and China. As of 14 January, India had 83 unicorns with a total valuation of $277.77 billion.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.