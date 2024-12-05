Economy
Upcoming Economic Survey to look into deregulation, employment: CEA Nageswaran
Summary
- The upcoming Economic Survey, providing a comprehensive analysis of India’s economic performance and policy recommendations, is set to be presented in Parliament on 31 January.
New Delhi: The upcoming Economic Survey will delve into key themes and sectors like deregulation, unemployment, small and medium enterprises, human capital development, infrastructure and skilling, chief economic adviser V. Anantha Nageswaran said on Thursday.
