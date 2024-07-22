Economic Survey: Expenditure on fertilizer subsidy falls 24.6% in FY24

The government's spending on fertilizer subsidy was 24.6% lower in FY24 compared to the previous year as prices fell to levels seen before the Russia-Ukraine conflict, according to the Economic Survey presented in the Lok Sabha on Monday.

Prices of fertilizers had steeply increased in FY23 due to the war, prompting a higher outlay for subsidy.

Attacks on shipping in the Red Sea and drought in the Panama Canal have resulted in trade flows being re-routed, increasing journey time and costs. India’s merchandise trade relies heavily on maritime trade, so disturbances in major shipping routes can impact its economy.

A report by rating agency Crisil highlighted that the Red Sea crisis has impacted the Middle East’s fertilizer exports to India as imports of the muriate of potash from Jordan and Israel have been affected.

Subsidies have also significantly influenced farmer behaviour toward adopting better-quality seeds, encouraging the use of appropriate composition and quantity of fertilizer, and improving access to farm machines from custom hiring centres. The government spent ₹1.89 trillion (revised estimates) on fertilizer subsidy in FY24, and ₹1.64 trillion was allocated for the same in the interim budget. India subsidises water, electricity, and fertilisers.

The World Bank expects that the global supply of commodities will increase, along with their demand due to improved industrial activity and trade growth. It has projected a 3% decline in the commodity price index in 2024 and a 4% decrease in 2025, mainly driven by lower energy, food, and fertilizer prices. Although fertilizer prices are likely to weaken, they are expected to remain above 2015-2019 levels due to strong demand and export restrictions.

Investment in irrigation may make monsoon-watching a non-event, but it would enhance farmers’ income security. India's irrigation efficiency is currently only 30-40% for surface water and 50-60% for groundwater.