Export of carbon credits can make India's emissions reduction more expensive
SummaryWhen an Indian entity exports carbon credits, the benefits will accrue to the ledger of the foreign country and not India. So, even as India incentivizes investments in emissions reduction through tax breaks and subsidies, the benefits of the carbon credits generated could go to other nations.
Mumbai: The sale of carbon credits to overseas entities in voluntary carbon markets (VCM) could make India’s emissions reduction more expensive and difficult, the Economic Survey 2023-24 said, adding that India “may not subsidize the transition of other countries".