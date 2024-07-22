Eco survey flags impact of AI on workers, puts onus on pvt sector to create jobs
Summary
- Besides AI, other shocks to job creation could be climate change and global warming, the survey said, though it noted the larger shocks that came from high corporate indebtedness and the covid pandemic.
The Economic Survey highlights the adverse impact that artificial intelligence (AI) can have on Inda’s working class which, in turn, can add to the barriers to sustained growth for the economy. The survey also turns the spotlight on the private sector to come up with ways to augment labour with the help of AI rather than displace jobs.