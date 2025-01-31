How Tamil Nadu leveraged China+1 strategy in non-leather footwear space
Summary
- India's rise in global footwear production offers a unique opportunity as brands move away from China. Tamil Nadu’s strategic focus on investment and women-centric employment has helped the state capture a growing share of the market.
For years, China was the epicentre of global footwear manufacturing, producing nearly 72% of the world’s shoes in 2016. From Nike to Adidas, Puma, Crocs, and New Balance, virtually every major brand relied on China for production. But today, a fundamental shift is underway.