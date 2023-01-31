Economic Survey 2022-23 to be presented today: Significance and history2 min read . Updated: 31 Jan 2023, 07:29 AM IST
The Economic Survey document will give insights into the state of the economy and various indicators in the current financial year 2022-23 and the outlook for the following year.
The Central government is set to table the Economic Survey 2022-23 today, Tuesday. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will table the pre-budget document in the Parliament after President Droupadi Murmu's address to the joint sitting of both houses.
