According to the report, ₹89,066 crore was raised via 75 IPO issues in April-November 2021, which is much higher than in any year in the last decade
Despite the pandemic, fundraising through Initial Public Offerings (IPO) was significantly higher in 2021 than any year in the last decade, according to the Economic Survey tabled in Parliament on Monday.
The annual survey report presented in the parliament by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman noted that 2021 has been an exceptional year for the capital markets.
