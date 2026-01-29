Eco Survey projects 6.8-7.2% economic growth in FY27, lays down strategic vision for India amid global uncertainty

Economic Survey 2026: The Indian economy is expected to expand at 6.8-7.2% in FY27, supported by strong macro fundamentals and a series of regulatory reforms, the Economic Survey 2025-26 said, laying out a strategic vision for navigating a global economy strained by a tougher US tariff regime.

The survey, prepared by chief economic adviser V. Anantha Nageswaran and his team in the finance ministry, highlights reform measures undertaken in the current financial year, including income tax and goods and services tax (GST) relief, a new simplified direct tax law to take effect from April, and changes to foreign direct investment (FDI) and bankruptcy frameworks.

It also presents a roadmap for how India’s manufacturing sector can emerge stronger from current global trade pressures through diversification, improved product quality and deeper economic partnerships, while developing self-sufficiency in key areas such as semiconductors.

For FY26, growth is projected at 7.4% as per the first advance estimates released earlier this month. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has projected 7.3% growth for India in the current fiscal, while the World Bank has pegged it at 7.2%. The two multilateral agencies expect the economy to grow 6.4% and 6.5%, respectively, in FY27.

The statistics ministry will scheduled release a second advance estimate for FY26 on 27 February, based on a new GDP series that shifts the base year from 2011-12 to 2022-23. While headline GDP numbers will change, economists expect minimal impact on growth rates.

Inflation Last month, the Reserve Bank of India estimated CPI inflation at 2% for the year, below its 4% target, as food price corrections kept price pressures moderate. The central bank projected inflation of 0.6% for the December quarter and 2.9% for the March quarter.

Subdued inflation has weighed on nominal GDP growth. The first advance estimates pegged nominal GDP growth at 8% for the current fiscal year, below the budgeted assumption of 10.1%.

The annual critique of the economy prepared by the Department of Economic Affairs’ economic division serves as a broad policy compass, signalling the government’s expectations from industry while offering suggestions that often extend beyond what may be politically possible within a given year.

In the 2016-17 Economic Survey, then chief economic adviser Arvind Subramanian proposed a universal basic income. In 2024, Nageswaran suggested that the private sector should take the lead on investment and that FDI from China could be viewed more favourably. In the 2024-25 Survey, he argued for further deregulation to revive growth engines.

The latest survey, tabled in Parliament by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, again calls on the private sector to scale up investment and prioritize job creation, at a time when technology and generative artificial intelligence (AI) are disrupting labour market.

Earlier this month, IMF warned of "re-evaluation of productivity growth expectations about AI,” in other words, an AI bubble, in its World Economic Outlook 2026. This, IMF cautioned, could lead to a decline in investment and trigger an abrupt financial market correction, spreading from AI-linked companies to other segments and eroding household wealth.

The survey said that India needs more private participation in building infrastructure, along with more data about investments and assets in the sector, instead of relying primarily on public expenditure as the country seeks to become a developed nation by 2047.

It said that India's push for infrastructure has led to an unprecedented increase in the government's capital expenditure (capex), while reducing the central government’s fiscal deficit as a share of nominal GDP. The Centre’s capex had increased substantially over the last few years.

Central capex has risen from ₹5.93 trillion in FY22 to ₹11.21 trillion in the FY26 budget estimates. As a share of GDP, capex support has increased from 2.5% in FY22 to 3.1% in FY26.