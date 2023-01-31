Govt's capex grows 63.4% so far in FY23, 7.5 lakh cr target to be met: Economic Survey2 min read . Updated: 31 Jan 2023, 04:40 PM IST
- On the current trend, it appears that the full year's capex (announced in the Budget) will be met, the Economic Survey 2022-23 said
The Central Government's capital expenditure (capex) has increased 63.4% during the April to November period of FY 2022-23. It was another growth driver of the Indian economy, crowding in the private capex since the January-March quarter of 2022, the Economic Survey 2022-23 said.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×