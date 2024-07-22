Economic Survey: The government’s recipe for growth, in 12 charts

The share of global imports impacted by protectionist measures put in place across the world increased from 3.7% in 2015 to 9.4% in 2022 (Chart 5a). As it is, India’s goods exports declined in 2023-24, as developed countries like the US consumed less. As India looks to crank up its goods exports, with the Survey showcasing successes in toys, defence and smartphones, a silver lining is that during October 2022 and October 2023, countries resorted to fewer interventions (Chart 5b).