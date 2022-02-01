Economic Survey: India home to more than 100 space startups

“The numbers showcasing the growth in space startups is promising from an investor standpoint and lays the groundwork for larger investments to finally come in this year. VCs in India will also follow this space closely and may invest accordingly. A number of these startups are also at very early stages and offer repetitive services, so some of them will fail. Investors will look more carefully at India’s space startups and invest in businesses that are already maturing beyond the initial funding stages. The space communications and remote sensing categories are most likely to attract the highest investments," said Chaitanya Giri, a consultant at Research and Information System for Developing Countries.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}